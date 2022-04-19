Skip to main content
Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Talks About The 'Easy Transition' to Atlanta

Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen was back in the building yesterday. In an Atlanta Braves uniform.

For 12 consecutive seasons, Kenley Jansen was a fixture in the Dodgers locker room at Chavez Ravine. On Monday, Jansen was a visitor at the stadium he used to call home. Now a member of the Atlanta Braves, Jansen received a warm reception from the fans and Dodgers organization.

Before first pitch, team president Andrew Friedman, manager Dave Roberts, and third baseman Justin Turner presented Jansen with a framed photo prints of his first save with the Dodgers and and another print of the save that made him the club's all-time saves leader.

Prior the game, Kenley opened up to reporters about mentally preparing for one day having to move on from the Dodgers prior to last season. 

“You understand where you’re at in your career, the age and everything and I didn’t want to take it for granted. And I didn’t. And I’m glad that I didn’t. Now I know it was an easier transition for me to move on. Because I didn’t take last year for granted. I enjoyed every single day.”

The Dodgers longtime closer talked about the experience of no longer playing for LA.

“It’s weird man. It’s weird.”

Jansen also spoke to occasionally getting booed towards the end of his Dodgers career. 

“We did a lot of great things. I appreciate them. I always appreciate them. They were hard on me at the end. I understand that, because I’ve been doing some stuff at such a high standard, put such a high standard for myself. … I love them and I know they will love me.”

Although Kenley isn't a Dodger anymore, there's still plenty of California love. 

