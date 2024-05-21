Dodgers' Key Reliever Nears Closer to Major League Return
The Dodgers' bullpen has been a pleasant surprise in recent weeks. Since May 6, when veteran Joe Kelly was placed on the injured list, the unit ranks first in the National League with a 1.83 ERA.
The success of the Dodgers’ bullpen has come in spite of, not because of, its stability. Since last Wednesday, the Dodgers have seen three relievers arrive (Ramirez, Anthony Banda, Elieser Hernandez), three others go (J.P. Feyereisen, Gus Varland, Nabil Crismatt), and two others (Eduardo Salazar, Ricky Vanasco) come and go from their active roster.
One reliever who was expected to provide stability to the bullpen this season hasn't been seen or heard from since spring training: Brusdar Graterol.
Graterol co-led the Dodgers with 68 appearances last season, more than any of the 2023 club's right-handed pitchers. Yet he has been sidelined since spring training with right shoulder inflammation.
Recently, however, Graterol took a significant step closer to a return, throwing from 120 feet according to David Vassegh of 570-AM:
The Dodgers have obviously thrived without Graterol, Kelly, Ryan Brasier, and more recently closer Evan Phillips. Yet as the season nears its end, the team will no doubt like a full stable of veteran right-handers to rely upon as the games become more meaningful.
To that end, Graterol is expected to provide a boost whenever he is welcomed back. Armed with a 100-mph fastball, Graterol went 4-2 with a 1.20 ERA last season, allowing only 53 hits and 12 walks across 67.1 innings.
Graterol made only one appearance in Cactus League play this spring before he was sidelined by the injury. He did not allow a run.