Dodgers Key Reliever Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Will Miss Much of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced reliever Brusdar Graterol underwent right shoulder labrum surgery on Thursday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
Graterol, 26, is expected to return to the mound in the second half of the 2025 regular season. The right-hander missed a majority of the 2024 season due to injury, but returned in time to pitch in relief in the World Series.
Graterol dealt with right shoulder inflammation during spring training. He only appeared once in the Cactus League. The right-hander was then placed on the injured list ahead of the Dodgers' Opening Day matchup against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul series.
The Dodgers proceeded to place Graterol on the 60-day injured list on April 2. Graterol's injury saga didn't end there as he was unable to make his 2024 debut until Aug. 6.
As he took the mound for the first time in 2024, Graterol faced just three batters until sustaining a right hamstring strain. The reliever was sidelined for another month.
During the final series of the regular season, Graterol once again sustained an injury. Only this time, his injury was in his right shoulder. Graterol didn't pitch again until the Fall Classic.
Graterol pitched in three games against the New York Yankees. In his short postseason stint, Graterol allowed one run, two hits, and four walks.
Graterol took to social media to address the surgery. In a post on X, the reliever shared with fans that he underwent a successful procedure.
"Yesterday I had my shoulder surgery, thank God and Dr. Elattrache everything went well," Graterol said in Spanish. "This year 2024 was quite frustrating for me, dealing with that pain was not easy, and I made the best decision to have surgery. I never gave up, because I am a warrior of God, my mother did not bring just anyone into this world, she knows and he who knows knows!"
The latest news means there is an opening for the Dodgers bullpen in 2025. The Dodgers will have to address losing a high-leverage option and could shop the free agent market to bolster the bullpen.
A number of Dodgers have undergone surgery this offseason including Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw. Ohtani underwent surgery to repair a subluxation of his left shoulder. Kershaw underwent two surgeries to address issues in knee and left big toe.