Dodgers Key Reliever Undergoing Major Shoulder Surgery, Out for Season
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brock Stewart is set to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, per manager Dave Roberts.
Stewart has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 with right shoulder inflammation, and made just four relief appearances since arriving in LA at the trade deadline.
“We had a lot of conversations with Brock, and he was like, ‘Hey, I want to help this team in any way possible,’” General manager Brandon Gomes said. “But watching him throw and just having the conversations with him, there was still something that was just bothering him. As much as we would love to have him right now, we don’t want to put his long-term health at risk.”
The Dodgers landed Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for outfielder James Outman to add some depth to their bullpen, though the deal hasn't quite given them what they've wanted. Through his four appearances, the reliever allowed two runs and received a loss.
More news: Dodgers Outfielder Named Most 'Overlooked' Position Player Heading Into Postseason
Stewart is still under team control through the 2027 season, so the Dodgers will get him back sometime in 2026.
The 33-year-old's injury update is terrible news for the Dodgers, who just a few days ago, expected to have him back after the Wild Card round. Now, with a struggling bullpen, they'll need to navigate through the postseason without their biggest deadline day addition.
With Stewart out for the remainder of the season, the Dodgers will need to find a high-leverage right-hander to replace him for the postseason. The current frontrunner for that position is most likely Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki made his return to the MLB roster from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 24, and has made two appearances out of the bullpen rather than starting. In his two outings, he has allowed just one hit while striking out four, and his fastball's velocity has begun reaching triple digits once again.
More news: Has Hyeseong Kim's Rookie Year Been a Disappointment? Dodgers GM Answers
Emmet Sheehan is also set to join the Dodgers' bullpen from the starting rotation, and Clayton Kershaw made a relief appearance for the first time since 2019 in the Dodgers' 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
While Stewart is a big miss for the Dodgers, they seem to be gearing up and reinforcing their bullpen for October.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.