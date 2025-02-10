Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Posts Hilarious Video After Making Major Announcement
Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite Kiké Hernández always knows the right thing to say for special occasions and on Sunday afternoon, he used the perfect movie clip to say it for him.
Hernández took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a clip from Avengers: Infinity War after he announced his return to the Dodgers.
Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported the two sides are in agreement on a deal, pending a physical.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports confirmed the deal is for one year.
The Dodgers front office, including general manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, hinted at a reunion during DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium saying the door would never be shut on Hernández returning to the club.
“Obviously we’d never close the door to Kiké," Gomes said. “I think a lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it’s the best position for him. But we’ll have those conversations.”
A couple of other Dodgers vocalized their desire to bring Hernández back in 2025.
“I’m praying to God that we can bring Kiké (Hernández) back,” Teoscar Hernández said on Dodgers Territory. “I miss Kiké and I want him to be a Dodger.”
More news: Dodgers to Sign Fan Favorite World Series Champion in Free Agency
“I think everyone in L.A. wants Kiké back,” Anthony Banda told Noel Sanchez of Dodgers Nation. “He was phenomenal with me. He made a great impact on me as a player, as a friend and it was awesome to see him every single day. He brought such high energy he definitely brightened my days. I know he did that for a lot of people, too.
“He was also the very big jokester and everything else like that but when it got down to taking care of business, he was front line of it. He was awesome, he was a great teammate. He’s definitely top three in my category as far as teammates.
“I would love to see him back. I don’t know what’s going to happen or anything else like that but I think all of L.A. is fighting for that.”
Dodgers fan and players got their wish, but the happiest man is Hernández who manifested his main priority this offseason.
“Main priority for me would probably be coming back,” Hernández said. “I think this team — the Dodgers are very well positioned to make another run and be the first back-to-back team since the New York Yankees in ’99 and 2000.”