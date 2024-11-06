Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Reveals Desired Landing Spot in Free Agency
Dodgers utility player and multi-time World Series champion Kiké Hernández expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles for the 2025 season.
Speaking at a Raising Cane’s event on Monday, the free agent shared that he’d love to rejoin the Dodgers.
“I would love to be back,” Hernández said. “I truly believe that — we won the World Series a couple days ago — but I truly believe that this team is gonna be even better next year with all the pitching reinforcements.”
Now a free agent after signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles, Hernández hopes to come back for 2025 as the team aims to defend its World Series title. He emphasized his enthusiasm while speaking directly to fans.
“I really, really hope that I’m back next year so we can run it back so make sure you guys talk to (Andrew) Friedman and those guys.”
According to KTLA, fans started lining up at Raising Cane’s on 1300 E. Valley Blvd. as early as 8 p.m. on Sunday, eager to be among the first to see Hernández when he arrived at 10 a.m. Monday.
Beloved utility player Kiké Hernández, who previously spent 2015 to 2020 with the Dodgers before a stint with the Red Sox from 2021 to 2023, returned to L.A. on a one-year deal this season. A key part of the Dodgers' 2020 championship run, Hernández also celebrated this year’s World Series victory by working the counter and drive-thru at Raising Cane’s during a spirited hourlong shift on Monday.
Still buzzing from the excitement of Friday’s victory parade, Hernández arrived to greet the large crowd of fans who’d gathered for the event.
“Finally getting our parade is everything we imagined and more. The way the city showed up for us, it’s incredible. It’s really hard to put into words. … It’s all been a dream,” he told KTLA News at Raising Cane’s.
Hernández proved especially clutch for the Dodgers, delivering timely hits and key plays that made a difference throughout the playoffs. He delivered a clutch home run in Game 5 of the NLDS against San Diego and added another in the NLCS victory over the New York Mets.
Hernández put together a steady regular season, hitting .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. True to form, he elevated his game in the postseason, batting .294/.357/.451 with two homers, six RBIs, and an impressive .808 OPS.