Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Updates Social Media Profile After Latest Announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers cap has returned to Kiké Hernández's social media profile picture after re-signing with the team on a one-year deal, pending a physical.
Hernández was the one who broke the news via social media on Sunday.
The change in his profile picture in a welcome return after he changed it days after winning the World Series to a blank cap with a question mark.
While the utility man didn't know who would sign with, he did express his desire to return to the Dodgers multiple times.
“I really hope I am back next year,” Hernández said to fans while at Raising Canes for a partnership event, “so make sure you talk to (Andrew) Friedman and those guys and let them know."
Hernández knew the Dodgers would have a roster that could make a run at another World Series title and he didn't want to miss out.
“It’s hard to not think about it, about what can happen next year,” Hernández added. “Obviously, being a free agent at the time I wouldn’t say I’m unemployed because I’m here working at Raising Canes today. I would love to be back. We won the World Series a few days ago, but I truly believe this team is going to be better next year with all the pitching reinforcements. It’s going to be some really exciting times in LA next year.”
Baseball insiders like Buster Olney predicted the fan favorite's return to the Dodgers simply because the team needed him.
“The season is so long,” Olney said in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. “I think that if you’re a fan and you look at the players and you tune into one game and you imagine them having the same intensity that you did when you played little league, it’s not that way.
“This is their daily job and they go through ups and downs like the rest of us do where some days you’re really into it and some days you’re not really into it. And so to have personalities that bring energy to the park like Kiké, that’s incredibly important.
“I think you absolutely have to pick the right personalities for those spots at the end of your roster.”
Fans and teammates welcome the social media change with open arms and are ready to get spring training underway.