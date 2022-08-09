Dodgers: Klay Thompson Joins Brother Trayce at Clayton Kershaw Charity Event

Every year, Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose is one of the most anticipated events at Dodger Stadium. It is also one of the most star-studded events.

Monday night's event at Dodger Stadium was no exception. How about four-time NBA Champion, Klay Thompson?

Thompson is coming off another NBA championship in 2022. Despite the fact that the bay area and Los Angeles always have a rivalry against each other in sports, family trumps sports rivalry, as Thompson is obviously the brother of Dodgers Trayce Thompson. Both Thompson brothers are sons of Mychal Thompson, the first overall pick in the 1978 draft and a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Seeing Klay at Dodger Stadium is likely to irk some bay area fans, but not nearly as much as watching Klay cheer heavily for the Dodgers just a few weeks ago. By the way, is Klay wearing a Portland shirt?

Trayce Thompson has been a huge surprise for the Dodgers this year. After being DFA’d by the Padres and then traded by the Tigers for cash, Thompson is currently slashing .274/.373/.495 with an OPS+ of 139 for Los Angeles. He currently has a .867 OPS and 12 extra-base hits in 110 plate appearances. Thompson looked like a temporary pickup while Mookie Betts was recuperating from a fractured rib, Thompson is suddenly looking like a certain lock for a postseason roster spot.

Anytime a bay area legend is cheering for the Dodgers, LA fans have to be feeling a devilish smile. Anything that contributes to the Dodgers winning more games is a positive in any way, shape, or form.