Skip to main content
Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Former Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson has been called up by the Padres

Former Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson has been called up by the Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016. 

LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team trade that also included the Dodgers receiving Frankie Montas and Micah Johnson.

Thompson had flashes of brilliance in LA, but a recurring back injury, and his inability to consistently make contact, spelled the end of his run with the Dodgers.

This week, Trayce has been called up by a NL West rival.

LA designated Thompson for assignment in April of 2018. The Yankees picked him up, and then, two days later, he was placed on waivers again and wound up with the Oakland Athletics.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But wait, there's more! 

Just 14 days later, the Athletics traded Thompson after he played in just three games to the Chicago White Sox for almost nothing.

In his whirlwind of a 2018, Trayce finished with a .117/.162/.211 slash line. Since then, he's been a minor leaguer for the Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Cubs. 

The Padres signed him this spring and now, he's finally getting another shot to prove that he belongs in the majors. 

Across 12 minor league seasons, Thompson has a .749 OPS. For context, MLB league average last year was .728.

If he can cut down on his strikeouts and handle the leather, he might be a fixture on the Padres bench for the rest of the year. 

Los Angeles DodgersSan Diego Padres

USATSI_16428785_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: San Francisco Giants Acquire DFA'd LA Reliever

By Staff Writer2 minutes ago
USATSI_16333310_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: MLB Officially Issues Suspension to Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18092115_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers Injury News: Blake Treinen Update Does Not Inspire Confidence

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18162913_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Talks About Matching Mike Piazza's Impressive Record

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_17976114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Andrew Heaney Not Returning Anytime Soon

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_17968143
News

Dodgers Prospect Earns Minor League Pitcher of the Week Honors

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_15124301_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Austin Barnes Reveals Whereabouts of His World Series Glove

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022
USATSI_15078274_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Gets DFA'd by Houston Astros

By Staff WriterApr 28, 2022