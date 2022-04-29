Dodgers: Klay Thompson's Brother Called Up by San Diego Padres

Dodgers fans will have to reach back into their memory banks to recall outfielder Trayce Thompson playing for the Dodgers. The brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson was a hyper-athletic outfielder that made his Dodgers debut way back in 2016.

LA acquired Trayce in December of 2015 in a three-team trade that also included the Dodgers receiving Frankie Montas and Micah Johnson.

Thompson had flashes of brilliance in LA, but a recurring back injury, and his inability to consistently make contact, spelled the end of his run with the Dodgers.

This week, Trayce has been called up by a NL West rival.

LA designated Thompson for assignment in April of 2018. The Yankees picked him up, and then, two days later, he was placed on waivers again and wound up with the Oakland Athletics.

But wait, there's more!

Just 14 days later, the Athletics traded Thompson after he played in just three games to the Chicago White Sox for almost nothing.

In his whirlwind of a 2018, Trayce finished with a .117/.162/.211 slash line. Since then, he's been a minor leaguer for the Guardians, Diamondbacks, and Cubs.

The Padres signed him this spring and now, he's finally getting another shot to prove that he belongs in the majors.

Across 12 minor league seasons, Thompson has a .749 OPS. For context, MLB league average last year was .728.

If he can cut down on his strikeouts and handle the leather, he might be a fixture on the Padres bench for the rest of the year.