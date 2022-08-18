Dodgers: LA Bench Player Trolls David Vassegh After Milwaukee Slide Disaster

Austin Barnes had missed the last 12 games, partly because he's a backup catcher and partly because he left the team for a few days to deal with a family matter. In his return, Barnes called a typically excellent game behind the plate, helping Tony Gonsolin earn his 15th win with seven shutout innings.

Barnes also got the Dodgers on the board when his sixth inning home run broke a scoreless tie. He added a single later in the game, the only Dodger with more than one hit in the game. Los Angeles ended up earning a 2-1 victory, with the struggling Craig Kimbrel pitching a scoreless ninth inning for the save.

After the game, Barnes joined SportsNetLA reporter David Vassegh on the field for an interview. Barnes took that opportunity to have a little fun with Vassegh about his internet-famous trip down Bernie Brewer's slide that left the Dodgers insider with two broken bones in his wrist and six cracked ribs.

"Yeah, that home run was for you. I know you had a little accident today on the slide so we all rallied today for you."

Vassegh, admirably, returned to American Family Field after having his injuries treated, doing his job with a temporary cast on his dominant right arm and his microphone in his left hand.

It wasn't just Barnes having fun with DV. Justin Turner tweeted a photo of a tape outline where Vassegh's body hit the wall, along with what will forever be Vassegh's catch phrase from now on: "Holy crap!"

It's good that Vassegh wasn't more seriously injured, because the Dodgers are having a lot of fun with this.

There's even a shirt: