Dodgers: LA Columnist Suggests Some Management Changes for 2023 Season

It's been a week since the disappointing NLDS loss but fans and beat writers haven't been shy about how they feel.

Last Tuesday, LA Columnist, Bill Plaschke spoke with Petros and Money about what went wrong for the Dodgers in the postseason.

He called it an "organizational failure" and said the team needs to make some changes this offseason or they're just going to keep seeing the same results.

"I think you need to get him some dugout help. You need to get [Roberts] a different bench coach, a different analytics coach, a different game plan manager, just somebody to help him when the game speeds up.

Dave Roberts has taken all the heat and blame for the disappointing end to an incredible regular season but Plashke disagrees with the fans.

"I think Roberts does a great job other than that. You don’t fire a guy with a 111-win season. You just don’t do that. But you get him some help to make up for his weak spots which we’ve clearly seen...Change up the staff, you just gotta do something."

He's a strong advocate for why the team needs to keep him but he also understands where the frustration is coming from. 10 postseason runs and only one ring to come out of it. Plaschke gets why they're angry but he doesn't think it's all Roberts' fault.

Maybe all the Dodgers need are some fresh faces and new energy in the dugout and within the management team but not by replacing Roberts.

The Dodgers administration has already put in a request for a Director of Quantitative Analysis which is a new role that might help the team out.

The job description reads:

"The Director, Quantitative Analysis will be responsible for directing statistical research, modeling and analysis for the club, focusing on new baseball analytics concepts with the ultimate goal of enhancing player personnel decisions and on-field performance. They will set the strategy and direction of the department’s research efforts and leverages technology and data to drive analytic innovation.

So, fortunately, the team is already planning to change some things up and bring in some extra help. Let's just hope it actually pays off next season and the team can win more than 1 postseason game.