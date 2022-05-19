Dodgers: LA Designates One-Time All-Star Closer for Assignment

The Dodgers shuffled the deck again when it came to their pitching staff. On Wednesday, the Dodgers activated Mitch White and David Price from the COVID injured list for the finale of LA's four-game series against Arizona. But in order to get White and Price on the active roster, space was needed.

First, the Dodgers optioned Caleb Ferguson to Triple-A just one day after making his first appearance since September of 2020. Odds are, Ferguson will be back with the Dodgers soon since the team is about to start a 10-game road trip.

They also designated Shane Greene for assignment for the second time since signing with the Dodgers last year. The 2019 All-Star closer has appeared in one game for the Dodgers this year in which he threw two scoreless innings.