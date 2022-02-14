Dodgers: LA Fan Protests Universal DH at Chavez Ravine

At long last, the universal DH will be implemented in MLB. NL baseball purists are not exactly excited about it. They point to the lack of strategy required in the AL when it comes to managing the batting lineup. There are seldom double-switches and fewer difficult decisions to be made about when, or when not to, pull a pitcher.

One Dodgers fan voiced his displeasure with the universal DH rule in baseball. This fan didn’t just hastily type out a message on Twitter or Instagram, he took to the streets of Dodger Stadium.

In a fan poll on Dodgers Nation, 76% of fans said they’re in favor of bringing the DH to the NL full-time.

The protesting Dodgers fan still has a sliver of hope. MLB owners and the MLBPA still need to agree on a ton of other topics besides the one thing the currently agree on - the universal DH.

The DH isn’t official, but it would be a shock if it wasn’t part of baseball this coming season.

Whenever it starts.