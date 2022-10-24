Dodgers: LA Fans Will be Hearing a Familiar Voice in This Year’s World Series

The World Series is set to get underway on Friday, and sadly the Dodgers will not be in this year's fall classic.

As always, FOX will be hosting the World Series as they've so for over two decades. And through that time, broadcaster Joe Buck was the lead commentator calling 24 World Series and 22 All-Star games.

However, with his departure to ESPN as the lead commentator for Monday Night Football, it was easy for FOX to find his replacement on the baseball front.

The one and only Joe Davis, the SportsNet LA commentator, will be calling this year's World Series and has just finished calling the NLCS.

Davis is the ultimate professional, and the Dodgers cast the perfect guy to replace the late-great Vin Scully when he retired in 2016.

The 34-year-old called the series clincher on Sunday as the Phillies defeated the Padres, 4-3, to advance to the World Series, and in the biggest play of the game, Joe Davis delivered just perfectly as he always does.

We feel the same way, Jeff. I love the way Joe Davis commentates. He was the perfect guy to replace Vin, and we're so lucky to hear him call Dodger games for many years to come.

Davis deserves to be announcing games on the biggest stage and there is no doubt he will do fantastic.