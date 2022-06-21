Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Insider Believes Injured Outfielder Deserves All-Star Spot

Mookie Betts has proved himself to not only fans, but MLB experts.

Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (50) reacts after hitting an RBI-single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Mlb Los Angeles Dodgers At Arizona Diamondbacks

The Dodgers continue to battle injuries, but this time with one of their superstars, Mookie Betts. Dave Roberts announced that the outfielder was put on the 10-day injured list with a cracked rib.

However, even though Betts is once again going through the recovery process, he is still getting all the praise. With that said, MLB Insider Juan Toribio thinks Betts should still be voted to play at the All-Star game this year. 

"Betts landed on the injured list with a right rib fracture on Sunday, but the Dodgers wouldn't be in first place without his stellar contributions. Betts was arguably the best hitter in baseball in May, and his 17 home runs are leading a lineup that has struggled to find consistency despite the team's lofty preseason expectations. The All-Star Game is better when Betts is in it, and he should be the most deserving player to represent the home team in Los Angeles' All-Star Game. -- Juan Toribio"

Before being placed on the IL, Betts was clearly seeing the ball well with all those homers, but he also has an OPS of .884 throughout 60 games played this season. The Dodgers outfielder is taking some time to recover, but the All-Star Game is still a little less than a month away. 

Betts has plenty of time to make a recovery and return to the field before the 2022 All-Star Game, which is set to be on July 19 at Dodgers Stadium. With that said, who better to represent LA than the one and only Mookie Betts. 

