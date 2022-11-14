Dodgers: LA Insider Believes This Trade Can Land Them an Infielder and Pitching Duo

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in play to land a shortstop. Their top player, Trea Turner, is a free agent, and they could be looking to add one from the top-heavy shortstop market this winter.

Turner is the number one option for the Dodgers, and they will also be looking to add another elite arm to their rotation.

Dodger insider David Vassegh constructed a trade while co-hosting the Petros & Money show on AM570 on Friday, and it could make sense for both teams.

"Diego Cartaya if the Dodgers are going to get Corbin Burnes and Willie Adames, Diego Cartaya would have to be in that deal because the Brewers are looking for catching help and the Dodgers already have a catcher in Will Smith"

Even though Adames is less talented than the other shortstops in the market, he is younger and cheaper. Burnes would be a phenomenal addition to the Dodgers rotation. LA will already be missing their right-hander Walker Buehler due to Tommy John, and you could never have enough pitching.

The 28-year-old Burnes came off one of his best seasons, posting a 2.94 ERA with a record of 12-8 in 33 starts. He also pitched a career-high in innings pitched with 202 and had a career-high with 243 strikeouts.

Losing Cartaya in this scenario makes sense, but losing a top prospect like him would hurt. He's the Dodgers' number one prospect and is expected to lead the charge into the next stage of Dodger baseball. But in the win-now mode that LA is in, Burnes and Adames are tremendous guys to have to help you win another title instantly.

Burnes and Adames are still young, and the Dodgers have the resources to make a trade like that, so we'll see what they do. LA may add someone outside their building to shortstop, and what arm will they add to their rotation?