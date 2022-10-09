Skip to main content

Dodgers: LA Leads the Postseason With the Highest Wins Above Replacement

The Dodgers, who post a 59.5 WAR, have a pretty solid balance between where all their players come from.

MLB recently broke down how all 12 postseason teams were built.



Yeah, the Dodgers got lucky with a few trades over the past few years and gaining some newbies from free agency, but they also have plenty of products from their farm system.

Overall, the LA team has a 59.5 WAR which is the best out of the 12 postseason teams. 

From their 8 homegrown products (6 straight from the Draft and 2 International), the team boosts a 21.5 WAR alone, the second-best in the NL.

The farm system has produced stars such as Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Will Smith, and Gavin Lux. Not only that, but the farm system includes studs such as Miguel Vargas, Diego Cartaya, and Bobby Miller who will thrive in the seasons to come.

Additionally, the Dodgers received more free-agent production than any other team. With 7 players signed from free agency, they produce a WAR of 17.2. Those free agents included Freddie Freeman, Tyler Anderson, Max Muncy, and Justin Turner.

And finally, out of 10 players, two All-Star infielders, Mookie Betts and Trea Turner were acquired from trades. They help contribute to an 18.0 WAR for free agents alone. Now although Betts will be around until the 2032 season, the future of the 29-year-old shortstop still remains unknown.

There's no doubt that Andrew Friedman knows what he's doing and where the franchise should put its money. 

Let's just hope this 111-game-winning group can put it all together and finish the job with a World Series title at the end. 

