Dodgers: LA Named The Favorite For 2023 World Series According to Betting Odds

Now that the 2022 MLB season finally came to a close with the Astros clinching the World Series title, it's time to look forward to the 2023 season.

Enough has been said about the way the Dodgers' last season went so we're just gonna move on now. Las Vegas has already started to look toward the future and released the consensual favorites for the 2023 Fall Classic:

The Dodgers, have been named the preseason favorite for the fourth consecutive season now but have only brought home one World Series title back in 2020. LA has also had single-digit World Series odds in nine of the past 10 preseasons, according to the betting archive Sportsoddshistory.com.

The fact of the matter is this: the team has 10 players officially on the market as free agents including Kershaw, Anderson, and Trea Turner and they also have five days to offer a club option to bring back Justin Turner, Hanser Alberto, Danny Duffy, and/or Jimmy Nelson.

But with a significant amount of players on the brink of walking out of LA, it's time the team (and its fans) start looking for some fresh new talent elsewhere.

With one of the deepest free-agent pools ever, the Dodgers are expected to make a big run after All-Star Aaron Judge or the superstar pitcher in Jacob Degrom who could significantly help the team, especially in the postseason next year.

With a lot of questions up in the air and looming uncertainty, we know for a fact that Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman will continue to lead the charge along with Julio Urias who is bound to get the recognition he long deserves now.

The Dodgers also have a deep farm system that could produce some raw talent and fresh energy the team needs after a heartbreaking season finale just a few weeks ago.

Though the Dodgers are the betting favorites, for now, they have a lot of work to do this offseason to make that reality come true next fall.