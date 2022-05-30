Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Native Ecstatic to Join Big League Club

Kevin Pillar made his first appearance with the Dodgers on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers made a series of roster transactions to keep the pitching staff as fresh as possible and to give Max Muncy some much needed time off. 

Right-handed pitcher Michael Grove was promoted, with fellow prospect Ryan Pepiot getting sent to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move. In order to keep their lineup options plentiful, the Dodgers brought up veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to replace Max Muncy

Before Pillar was piling up web gems in Toronto, he was a standout high school player at Chaminade in West Hills. Just 29 miles away form Dodger Stadium. He played collegiately at CSU-Dominguez Hills in Carson before getting drafted by the Blue Jays in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft.

Which is why Pillar labeled playing for the Dodgers as a dream.  

Pillar batted seventh in the Dodgers 3-0 win on Sunday over the Diamondbacks to complete the four-game sweep. The longtime Blue Jays outfielder went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but did make a signature Pillar catch to rob Geraldo Pedromo of a hit in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Pillar signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this past offseason and has been tearing it up in Triple-A. In 36 games, Pillar put up an astounding 1.034 OPS and logged nine home runs in just 153 plate appearances. 

According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Pillar will likely be back in the starting lineup tomorrow when the Dodgers return home to play the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set. 

