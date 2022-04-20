Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Newcomer Gives Clayton Kershaw GOAT Status

Dodgers: LA Newcomer Gives Clayton Kershaw GOAT Status

Freddie Freeman had high praise for Clayton Kershaw after the hurler's first home start.

Freddie Freeman had high praise for Clayton Kershaw after the hurler's first home start.

Yesterday was a big day for Mr. Freddie Freeman. His former team, the Atlanta Braves were in town. It was the first baseman's first game against the franchise that drafted him and where he played his first 12 years of major league baseball.

Ever the gentleman, Freeman didn't make the game all about him. Despite the fact that his first at-bat against Atlanta resulted in a home run to left field. Instead, Freeman made it more about getting to play behind, instead of against, surefire Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw in an interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. 

"Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him. I just get to smile now because I don't have to face it anymore. Clayton was Clayton again. Every time he goes out, he gives you a chance to win and that's all you can ask for."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Freddie also had some jokes in reference to the fact that Kershaw won his 100th home game on Monday night. 

"I was part of a lot of those wins for him, a lot of strikeouts."

By all accounts, Freddie has fit in nicely in a Dodgers clubhouse that is loaded with talent and veterans. He's mentioned repeatedly how thankful he is to be playing in front of friends and family on a more consistent basis. 

It's also comforting for Freeman to know that he won't have to worry about facing a generational pitcher a few times a year. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18101711_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Talks About The 'Easy Transition' to Atlanta

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman's First Homerun at Dodger Stadium

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18111682_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Has A Historic Night Against the Atlanta Braves

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches a scoreless ninth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Speaks On Getting Replaced In LA

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_10381079_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Announces His Retirement

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18108244_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Explains Why His Swing Isn't 'In Sync' Yet

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18104361_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner's Streak That Spanned Two Seasons Ends on Sunday

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022
USATSI_17890411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

By Staff WriterApr 18, 2022