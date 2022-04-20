Dodgers: LA Newcomer Gives Clayton Kershaw GOAT Status

Yesterday was a big day for Mr. Freddie Freeman. His former team, the Atlanta Braves were in town. It was the first baseman's first game against the franchise that drafted him and where he played his first 12 years of major league baseball.

Ever the gentleman, Freeman didn't make the game all about him. Despite the fact that his first at-bat against Atlanta resulted in a home run to left field. Instead, Freeman made it more about getting to play behind, instead of against, surefire Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw in an interview with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA.

"Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him. I just get to smile now because I don't have to face it anymore. Clayton was Clayton again. Every time he goes out, he gives you a chance to win and that's all you can ask for."

Freddie also had some jokes in reference to the fact that Kershaw won his 100th home game on Monday night.

"I was part of a lot of those wins for him, a lot of strikeouts."

By all accounts, Freddie has fit in nicely in a Dodgers clubhouse that is loaded with talent and veterans. He's mentioned repeatedly how thankful he is to be playing in front of friends and family on a more consistent basis.

It's also comforting for Freeman to know that he won't have to worry about facing a generational pitcher a few times a year.