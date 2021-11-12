Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Joe Kelly

    Dodgers: LA Open to Re-Signing Joe Kelly

    Will the California native stay close to home?
    During his time with the Dodgers, relief pitcher Joe Kelly has become a popular figure among the team's supporters. With his distinct personality, he stole the hearts of fans. When he was around, whether he's Joseph, Mariachi Joe, or giving Carlos Correa the best pouty face ever, you can bet there was never a dull moment.

    So when the team decided to decline his 2022 option and instead buy him out, Dodger fans were admittedly a bit shocked. What they may not have understood was that the move wasn't about "getting rid of him". Instead, it has always been about saving money so that the organization may spend in free agency after so many key players are likely to depart. In fact, Andrew Friedman, the team's President of Baseball Operations, spoke about bringing him back.

    “Joe is one of a kind. I love what he brings to a clubhouse. Awesome competitor. He’s another guy that we’ll very much be in the mix for. He and [his wife] Ashley get to go through and figure out what makes sense for them. We have a lot of balls in the air with really talented players that are free agents.”

    The hard-throwing right-hander finished the 2021 season with a 2-0 record, a 2.86 ERA, and 50 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched and unfortunately ended his postseason early with a bicep tear in game 5 of the 2021 NLCS. At first, it was thought that the injury would mean that he wouldn’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season. But, Kelly's wife Ashley quickly squashed such rumors.

    Bottom line is that the Dodgers would love to see him back in home whites to help solidify the bullpen, especially if Kenley Jansen ends up deciding to leave. But ultimately, it will be up to Joe to decide whether he stays or not.

    Jul 28, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) shouts at Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1, not shown) after a strikeout during the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    Jun 8, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Max Scherzer
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
    Feb 28, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
    Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
