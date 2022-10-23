Dodgers: LA Prospect Could Step Into A Big Role For The 2023 Season

Back in 2015, Miguel Vargas signed with the Dodgers for $300,000. Since then, he's been named the best pure hitter in the system and owns a career .316 AVG during his first three years as a pro.

But this summer, Vargas finally got his big league debut at the beginning of August and appeared in 18 games total this season. Across his 47 at-bats in the majors, Vargas slashed .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS.

But he also impressed during his time in Oklahoma City as well.

This season he was named the Triple-A Player of the Year by Baseball America after being just one of 11 prospects in the minor leagues to get 350 at-bats while posting at least a .300 AVG and .400 OBP.

He slashed .304/.404/.511 with a .915 OPS in 438 at-bats and 113 games played in Triple-A. He also had 17 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

Vargas has experience in the right field, first, second, and third base which could help him get some regular playing time for this upcoming season.

Justin Turner has been the team's longtime third baseman but he has a club option for 2023. And there's a possibility the Dodgers don't pick him up.

He posted a .278 AVG this season with13 homers and 81 RBI. Turner has been a key figure in the infield and the lineup since he joined the Dodgers back in 2014.

But if he leaves, Andrew Friedman already hinted that the LA team might draw some help from their minor levels...maybe that means bringing Vargas back up for good.

Vargas was given an active roster spot in the postseason but didn't get an at-bat across the team's short-lived 4-game postseason run. The team was clearly in need of a spark during the NLDS and maybe the 22-year-old could've helped ignite that but I guess we'll never know.

Even though the team had one of most impressive regular seasons in MLB history, it ended in disappointment as we all know. Fans are pushing the Dodgers' management to make some changes.

Maybe it's finally "out with the old and in with the new?" Time to change things up, close the door on some long-time Dodgers, and bring up some fresh talent to ignite that spark the Dodgers so desperately need. And that could start with Vargas.