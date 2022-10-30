Dodgers: LA Prospect Inches Closer to Making Major League Debut Soon

Since he joined the Dodgers farm system back in 2019, Andy Pages has made heads turn due to his powerful arm both for throwing and hitting. However, before he is ready to make a major league appearance he needs to learn to control that cannon of an arm.

Pages, who is only 21 years old, is one of the youngest prospects in the system but made a splash in his rookie season two years ago.

Across 63 games in Ogden that summer, Pages hit 22 doubles and 19 homers, struck out 79 times, and had eight assists and five errors in the outfield.

If you don't to do the math, we did it for you. Project all that out across 162 games, and you’re looking at 56 doubles, 49 homers, and 21 outfield assists. Very impressive but you also have to take into account his estimated 13 errors and 203 strikeouts.

After missing the 2020 season due to COVID, Pages continued to thrive and also show signs of improvement both in 2021 in High-A Great Lakes and 2022 in Double-A Tulsa.

He concluded the 2019 season with a 28.3% strikeout rate then, in the following two seasons; it’s been 24.5%. He also hit 57 home runs and 54 doubles but had only a .805 OPS.

But that lack of consistency is something Pages is well aware of as he shared with Jesse Borek reports on MLB.com.

"I’ve always been told, ‘Power comes with time,’” Pages said via interpreter Benny Arroyo, an athletic trainer from the Brewers’ organization. “So I’ve just been focusing on hitting the ball well and power pretty much just came and that’s how I’ve been doing it this year. …

“I think the biggest adjustment in Tulsa was getting consistency with my swing. I felt like throughout the year, I wasn’t that consistent.”

Not only does he want to work on his swing in the Arizona Fall League, but also the control of his arm.

"It feels really good to have a strong arm, but also, I work on that, not only getting it ready and strong but also throwing to the bases and things like that.”

It's nice to know that even the guys down in the minor leagues are working hard to make it to the major leagues someday and for Pages that might look sooner than ever if he continues to progress like he is now.