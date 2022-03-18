Dodgers: LA Re-Signs Reliever Jimmy Nelson to Team Friendly Contract

Re-signing a currently injured reliever doesn't get quite the same amount of buzz as signing a superstar like Freddie Freeman. Nonetheless, the Dodgers signed right-handed reliever Jimmy Nelson to a new deal.

Pedro Moura of Fox Sports was first to report that Nelson was back with the Dodgers.

Nelson is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery after undergoing the procedure this past August.

On Thursday, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya provided the terms of Nelson's new deal with the Dodgers.

Judging by the club option and just the overall structure of the deal, it doesn't look like the Dodgers are expecting Nelson back this year.

Nelson was effective last year when he was healthy. In 28 appearances, Nelson posted a 1.86 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP.