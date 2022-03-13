Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Rumored to be Interested in Jorge Soler
The Dodgers have been in the market for a designated hitter now that the universal DH is here. Slugger Nelson Cruz has reportedly been on LA's radar, but so has 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler.

MLB's Héctor Gómez and Mike Rodriguez were first to report the Dodgers interest in Soler.

Last year, Soler slashed .223/.316/.432 and compiled 27 home runs, and 70 RBI in 149 games. He began the season with the Royals before being traded to the Braves at the July deadline. 

Soler didn't play much in the Dodgers-Braves 2021 NLCS, but shined in the World Series. In 20 at-bats in the Fall Classic, Soler crushed three home runs and recorded an out-of-this-world 1.191 OPS en route to the 2021 World Series MVP.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has stated that LA plans on rotating multiple players through the designated hitter spot. Soler could end up being part of the mix. 

