Dodgers: LA Secures Road Victory Led By Potential NL CY Young Candidate

The Dodgers came out swinging Sunday afternoon to secure an 8-1 win while Julio Urias held the Marlins to only one hit through six innings.

Although Miami brought the heat Saturday night, it was the Dodgers that shut them down in an early game Sunday afternoon (or morning for us West Coast folk). 

Everything seemed to click together as if the team completely flipped a switch compared to the game before. The bats were hot, Urias was serving the heat, and everyone left happy (except Marlins fans of course). 

Julio Urias was on the mound for the Dodgers and got the job done with 101 pitches across his 6 innings. The Mexican southpaw only allowed 1 hit an ER and also dealt 7 K's.

In his 25th start of the season, he secured his 14th win of 2022 and 46th of his career. He now holds a 2.32 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP this year.

He was backed up by relievers Brusadar Graterol, Chris Martin,  and Alex Vesia who closed out the ninth. Between the trio, they only allowed one hit while dealing 3 strikeouts to the Miami.

The bullpen was also supported by some bats that finally seemed to come to life. In last night's game, the only run came from a solo homer by Mookie Betts. other than that, the offense was ice cold.

Sunday was a completely different story. Well almost completely. Betts hit yet another solo shot but this time in the first at bat of the game. The bomb was his fourth in the series so far and his 31st of the season (one shy of tying his personal record of home runs per season).

Trayce Thompson put together a solo homer for himself as well in the very next inning. this week, he improves to 6-for-10 in his past four game appearances. 

Watch the home run here: 

Altogether, the Dodgers offense put together 14 hits to contribute to the team's 88th win of the season taking them to 50 games above .500

LA will play their final game of the series on Monday as another Dodgers Cy Young candidate, Tony Gonsolin, will be on the hill facing off against righty Pablo Lopez for a 3:40 PM PT start time.

