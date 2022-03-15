Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Signs Former Rockies Lefty to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers take another flyer on a former MLB reliever.

Dodgers fans are awaiting a big signing by the Dodgers, but for now, LA continues to work around the margins to improve the roster. Fabian Ardaya reports that the Dodgers have signed Yency Almonte to a minor league contract.

Almonte is a low-risk addition for spring training that only has upside. Last year, the right-handed reliever had a dreadful season. Among relievers with at least 40 IP, Almonte's 7.59 ERA was the second highest. In that group, he also had the third lowest WAR (-0.5).

It's interesting to note that there was a stark difference in the former 17th round pick's performance home versus away. The Coors Field effect as it's known. At Coors, Almonte had a mile-high ERA of 10.67 (27.2 IP), but on the road, he logged a respectable 3.48 ERA (20.2 IP).

Originally drafted by the Angels, Almonte was traded to the Chicago White Sox in the Gordon Beckham trade in 2015. Months later, the reliever was shipped to Rockies in the trade that landed current Dodgers pitcher Tommy Kahnle in Chicago.

If Almonte has a strong spring training showing, he could be part of the bullpen puzzle throughout the season. 

