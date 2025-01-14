Dodgers, LA Sports Teams, Make Massive Donation to Los Angeles Fire Relief
Los Angeles is uniting through its local sports teams as the Los Angeles Dodgers and 11 other teams in Southern California have pledged more than $8 million for wildfire victims and the brave individuals fighting the fires.
They released a combined press release:
“As the people of Los Angeles and its surrounding communities begin the long recovery from the region’s devastating fires, 12 professional sports organizations — Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams, and Sparks — have pledged a combined donation of more than $8 million to support victims in need, as well as those fighting the fires."
At least 24 people have lost their lives in the combined fires, with the largest ones being the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire as they still continue to burn.
“Beneficiaries of the teams’ contributions include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon, and various local animal rescue organizations," the press release continued.
“Bolstering their financial contributions, the 12 teams, in partnership with the teams’ own foundations, have also joined forces with Fanatics and the Fanatics Foundation to distribute $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise to Angelenos who have been evacuated from their homes."
The fanatics collection has 12 different designs featuring the logo of the 12 Southern California teams along with the mantra that many Angelenos will continue to repeat as the city rebuilds from the fires: "LA Strong."
“In addition to the apparel items being donated by Fanatics, teams are collectively contributing thousands more items that will be given out at three upcoming events. These events will also feature individual teams’ community partners on-site at various locations, distributing personal hygiene kits, school supplies, sneakers, and more. Evacuated victims of the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Friday, January 17, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at three locations: Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and BMO Stadium.
“Angelenos with proof of residency in evacuated Zip Codes will be eligible to attend. Additionally, bus transportation is being offered to help individuals residing in area evacuation shelters travel to stadium distribution sites. Lunch will be provided to individuals and families at the stadium events.”
Stay up to date with all the latest fire information in Los Angeles:
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
L.A. County Fire Department
L.A. County Government
Watch Duty — Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect — Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help fire relief efforts:
- Click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
- Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.