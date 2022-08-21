Skip to main content
Dodgers: LA Starter Expects Dustin May to 'dominate' in Return on Saturday

Dodgers: LA Starter Expects Dustin May to 'dominate' in Return on Saturday

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin believes Dustin May is looking good and is ready to dominate
Dodgers fans across the country have been waiting for the return of Dustin May and will not have to wait any longer as he is set to make the start on Saturday. Like the fans, Tony Gonsolin is also ready to see May take the mound and believes he will dominate in his return (quotes via MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM).

"He's just another really, really quality arm that we have that's coming back. He's been looking good in his rehab stuff and he looks healthy. Looks good right now playing catch and just body overall. I'm excited to see him throw Saturday and just dominate."

There's a lot of hype surrounding May's return, and rightfully so. May has dominated during his rehab assignments and is poised for a big return. In five Triple-A starts, D-May posted a 1.89 ERA in five starts (19 IP).

The Dodgers remained patient with May, who finished with a 2.74 ERA in five starts prior to his injury last season.

Clayton Kershaw should return back to the rotation sooner rather than later and the news of Brusdar Graterol's near return brightens up the mood for fans all around, but Walker Buehler's season ending surgery threw a curveball at the team when they least expected it. 

It remains to be seen how much of a restriction May will have in his first start in over a year, but the young pitcher has garnered the attention of his team. May is poised to make some noise in his first game back. 

