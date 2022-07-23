Skip to main content
Dodgers: Lack of All Star Nod for Will Smith Still Upsets Dave Roberts

Dodgers catcher Will Smith remains an All-Star snub in the eyes of his head coach Dave Roberts
It's hard to ask for a much better turnout as Dodger fans to see six members of their team represented in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed pleased with six of players earning All-Star honors, but still believes his catcher Will Smith should have been on the roster. 

The Dodgers have had a great season so far behind the star power of All-Star starters Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin. Of course we also can't forget about All-Star reserves Tyler Anderson and Freddie Freeman

Even with all the firepower, there's no doubt that the Dodgers would not be where they are now without the help of their star catcher. Dave Roberts expressed his frustration on the All-Star snub (quotes via SportsNet LA)

“I’m still irritated. I think they missed it. Things could change, but I just don’t think there’s a manager in the National League that would not say he is one of the top two catchers in the National League. And that’s just more micro, representing the National League. If that’s the case, which I’m sure is, I just don’t see how he can’t make this team. It probably disappointed me the most.”

In 78 games this season, Smith has 14 home runs and 47 RBI's which is best in the league among catchers. The frustration from Roberts can be seen as a biased plea for his player, but the stats don't lie. 

It's hard to imagine being at the top of the list while also hitting a .268 batting average, second among catchers, and still miss the All-Star game. 

