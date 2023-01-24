Dodgers: LA's Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, loaded with talent that's expected to burst onto the scene in 2023. However, despite the youth movement this season, the Dodgers' top prospect isn't expected to be ready for a few more years.

And even though the 21-year-old catching phenom Diego Cartaya likely won't suit up for the team this season, that hasn't stopped him from working out with some veteran teammates at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers showed off their top prospect on Twitter on Monday with a few exciting posts:

The pictures show Cartaya working out in the gym and with some veterans in the clubhouse in Gavin Lux and Jason Heyward. But the Dodgers also made sure to send out a little hype video to get fans really excited for the future.

Cartaya slugged 22 home runs and 72 RBIs in 95 games across Single-A and High-A with an OPS of .892 last season. He'll likely spend 2023 in Double-A and Triple-A, with the hope of making his MLB debut in 2024. But at just 21 years old, he has tons of potential — and it'll only help him to be around his veteran teammates all offseason long.