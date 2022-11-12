Skip to main content

Dodgers: LA’s Top Reliever Goes Under the Knife for Shoulder Injury

Three-year Dodger Blake Treinen has shoulder surgery and could miss the 2023 season

Dodgers' right-hander Blake Treinen underwent surgery today on his right-shoulder labrum and rotator cuff. 

Treinen could miss the 2023 season due to the recovery. The rehab process takes around ten months for the surgery he received. He managed to pitch in 2022 despite battling that injury last season that caused him to miss months. 

Despite the Dodgers' missing their top reliever from 2021, their pitching was excellent in 2022. LA had the best team ERA, and the bullpen was outstanding in the postseason until they weren't, but it wasn't their fault. 

All that was true, despite LA being depleted with injuries in their starting rotation and their bullpen. 

Not only did Treinen miss many games, but top pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Brusdar Graterol missed games due to injury. 

Many other pitchers missed time and didn't recover on time for one reason or another. 

Treinen appeared in three games in April before heading into the IL with shoulder discomfort. He then landed in the 60-day IL in May and didn't pitch again until September but only for a brief stint as he landed in the IL once again. 

The 34-year-old managed to make the NLDS roster, but he was not himself and was held to a limited role. He pitched in one game, for one inning, and only had one strikeout, a 3.00 WHIP, and a 9.00 ERA. He was not ready to pitch, especially in high-leverage situations we've been accustomed to with Blake. 

In 2022, Treinen only pitched in five games posting a 1-1 record with a 1.80 ERA, six strikeouts in five innings pitched, and a 0.40 WHIP. 

The injury bug has bit Blake, and it got him badly. 

We wish Blake a speedy recovery and hope he returns better than ever. 

