Dodgers: Latest Clayton Kershaw Injury Update Brings More Bad News

Clayton Kershaw has a setback in his road to recovery.

The Dodgers are long on games this month and short on pitchers. LA is in the middle of playing 31 games in 30 days and due to injuries to starters Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney, they've had to dip into prospect well to cover starts.

Based on initial comments from Kershaw himself and team president Andrew Friedman, there was some optimism that the franchise pitcher would bounce back quickly from his SI joint injury. Kershaw received an epidural to ease the pain and according to a Monday quote from manager Dave Roberts was scheduled to throw a bullpen session sometime today. 

That has since changed. Kershaw is still dealing with lingering soreness from the injury and the epidural. The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya was one of the first to report the news.

Although it's not the news anyone wanted to hear, he still has yet to be shut down entirely from playing catch and continuing his rehab program. Meaning, he'll be able to sustain some level of arm strength and if all goes well, won't need to be built up again once he's eligible to return.

In the meantime, the Dodgers will have to continue to get creative with covering starts. After the off day this Thursday, the team hits the road for series in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Arizona. They'll play ten games in ten days, which is fairly common during a team's regular season, but the timing couldn't be worse for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers cap off their four-game home set against Arizona today. Walker Buehler is set to take the mound for LA for a 12:10PM PST first pitch. 

