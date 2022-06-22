Dodgers: Left-Handed Reliever Sent to Injured List to Adhere to MLB Rule

The Dodgers were back at it when it comes to re-configuring their roster. Effective on Monday, teams cannot have more than 13 pitchers on their major league roster. In order to get to 13, the Dodgers placed left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson on the injured list due to forearm tendinitis.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report that Ferguson was headed to the injured list.

Plunkett also reported that Ferguson said he's experienced "a little soreness" since LA's weekend series in San Francisco, but isn't overly concerned with being on the injured list for an extended amount of time.

On the season, the left-hander hasn't allowed a single hit in five innings of work nor an earned run. Fergie is coming off of Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2021 campaign.

The reliever's injured list designation was backdated to June 17th.