Dodgers' Lefty Sluggers Getting Right Just in Time For the Postseason

With the 2020 postseason on deck, the Dodgers’ struggling left-handed sluggers appear to have fixed the problems they were having at the plate.

During the past seven days, Cody Bellinger is batting .353/.542/.706 in 24 plate appearances, with a home run and two batted in. Over the past two weeks, his slash average is .341/.463/.568, with two homers and seven RBI. And he's at .266/.389/468, with 4 HR and 11 RBI in the last four weeks.

Max Muncy has had a disappointing short-season, hitting just .197/.335/.399, but with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs, which is helpful. He's hit .211/.348/.526 over the past seven days, insists his approach is correct and smashed a home run in each of the Dodgers’ first two games against his old Athletics team this week. So when Muncy gets a hit, he’s making it count.

Joc Pederson, who has been away from the club on and off with family concerns, has notched just seven plate appearances during the past week, hitting .333/.429/.333, and had sharp RBI pinch-hit single in Friday's night's L.A. win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers also have the power left-handed bat of Edwin Rios, who homered last night, and in the past two weeks has put up a .300/.323/.733 mark, with 4 HR and 7 RBIs in 31 PAs. Though the Dodgers would surely prefer he walk more, Rios' .348 career minor league on base percentage in 1670 at bats is a better indication of what he can do than the .296 OBP in 74 at bats to date in 2020.

He also doesn’t have to sit against left-handed pitching, having compiled a .286/.353/.786 line in those matchups this season.

Nearly two weeks ago, the concern was whether or not enough games remained in the regular season for the Dodgers’ top left-handed hitters (excepting Corey Seager, who’s having an MVP-caliber season) to correct themselves. Apparently, that was just the right amount of time prepare for the postseason.

