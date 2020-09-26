SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
HomeNews
Search

Dodgers' Lefty Sluggers Getting Right Just in Time For the Postseason

Ian Casselberry

With the 2020 postseason on deck, the Dodgers’ struggling left-handed sluggers appear to have fixed the problems they were having at the plate.

During the past seven days, Cody Bellinger is batting .353/.542/.706 in 24 plate appearances, with a home run and two batted in. Over the past two weeks, his slash average is .341/.463/.568, with two homers and seven RBI. And he's at .266/.389/468, with 4 HR and 11 RBI in the last four weeks.

Max Muncy has had a disappointing short-season, hitting just .197/.335/.399, but with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs, which is helpful. He's hit .211/.348/.526 over the past seven days, insists his approach is correct and smashed a home run in each of the Dodgers’ first two games against his old Athletics team this week. So when Muncy gets a hit, he’s making it count.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Joc Pederson, who has been away from the club on and off with family concerns, has notched just seven plate appearances during the past week, hitting .333/.429/.333, and had sharp RBI pinch-hit single in Friday's night's L.A. win over the Angels at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers also have the power left-handed bat of Edwin Rios, who homered last night, and in the past two weeks has put up a .300/.323/.733 mark, with 4 HR and 7 RBIs in 31 PAs. Though the Dodgers would surely prefer he walk more, Rios' .348 career minor league on base percentage in 1670 at bats is a better indication of what he can do than the .296 OBP in 74 at bats to date in 2020.

He also doesn’t have to sit against left-handed pitching, having compiled a .286/.353/.786 line in those matchups this season. 

Nearly two weeks ago, the concern was whether or not enough games remained in the regular season for the Dodgers’ top left-handed hitters (excepting Corey Seager, who’s having an MVP-caliber season) to correct themselves. Apparently, that was just the right amount of time prepare for the postseason.

Ian Casselberry watchdogs sports media for Awful Announcing. He’s covered baseball for SB Nation, Yahoo Sports and MLive, and was one of Bleacher Report’s first lead MLB writers. Please follow Ian on Twitter @iancass and give him a listen at The Podcass.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Angels at Dodgers Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 9, Angels 5. Brusdar Graterol the winner (1-2), Andrew Heaney the loser (4-4). L.A. home runs by Justin Turner 2 (4), A.J. Pollock (14), Will Smith (7) and Edwin Rios (7). Dodgers improve to 41-17. Angels fall to 26-32.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 5, Athletics 1. Dylan Floro the winner (3-0), Mike Fiers the loser (6-3). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (15). Dodgers improve to 50-17; Oakland falls to 34-22).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, A's 2. Dustin May the winner (2-1), Frankie Montas the loser (3-5). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (11), Chris Taylor (8), Max Muncy (11) and Corey Seager (14). Oakland falls to 33-21. The Dodgers improve to 39-16. And, of by the way, L.A. wins its eighth straight National League West crown.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

A's at Dodgers Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: A's 6, Dodgers 4. Jake Diekman the winner (1-0), Blake Treinen the loser (3-3). L.A. home runs by Max Muncy (12), Cody Bellinger (12) and Edwin Rios (6). Oakland improves to 34-21. Dodgers fall to 39-17.]

Howard Cole

by

ThomasDodger

Awards Watch: Dodgers Still in the Mix as NL Awards Come Down to the Wire

I’ve limited this column to the NL out of consideration for both your time and mine, but, without further explanation, if forced to pick the AL award winners entering the final weekend, I’d give all three to a pair of 25-year-olds. The AL Rookie of the Year should go to Mariners centerfielder Kyle Lewis, and both the Cy Young and MVP should go to Cleveland righty Shane Bieber. I consider all three relatively easy selections, but it remains to be seen if the writers will concede on the MVP.

Cliff Corcoran

by

Gillyking

Mookie Betts' Dodgers Tops MLB Player Jersey Sales List

NL MVP contender's number 50 leads Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis, Jr. in most popular jersey rankings. Click for full top 20.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Should Play it Safe and Let Justin Turner DH

Every time I see Justin Turner run, in any direction on the diamond, I hold my breath. And since I'm already holding my breath during Kenley Jansen's appearances, my respiratory system is going to need a little help. That help ought to come in a decision from above -- from the big boss Andrew Friedman's office, that is -- to write Turner's name in the lineup card as the Dodgers' designated hitter in the postseason.

Howard Cole

by

Throwdeuce

Big Game Tonight as Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler to Start Vs. A's

In a corresponding move, Mitch White has been optioned.

Howard Cole