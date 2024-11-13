Dodgers Legend Fernando Valenzuela‘a Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, according to his death certificate.
Valenzuela passed away last month at 63, and TMZ obtained his death certificate on Tuesday. The document listed decompensated alcoholic cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis as contributing factors in the former pitcher’s passing.
TMZ also reported that the medical examiner suspected Valenzuela had been affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disorder.
Valenzuela died on Oct. 22, just a few weeks after stepping away from the broadcast booth and days before the Dodgers began their World Series run. The team wore a patch with his No. 34 throughout the postseason.
Following his passing, Dodgers fans have come together to honor the legendary pitcher who held a special place in the hearts of Angelenos, particularly within the Latino community.
A spontaneous memorial sprang up outside Dodger Stadium, where fans left blue-and-white flowers and displayed his iconic No. 34 jersey. The Dodgers, who retired his number the previous year, paid tribute to his memory before Game 1 of the World Series, just three days after his death.
Valenzuela was among the most impactful players in MLB history. He spent 11 seasons as a pitcher for the Dodgers and became an iconic figure in the sport. The team retired his No. 34 jersey last year.
Valenzuela's MLB career spanned 17 seasons, including stints with the Angels, Orioles, Phillies, Padres, and Cardinals after his time with the Dodgers.
He claimed his first of two Silver Slugger awards in 1981, the same year he helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory.
Valenzuela finished his career with 173 wins, 2,074 strikeouts, and a 3.54 ERA. After retiring as a player, he served as a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Dodgers for 22 years, stepping down in September to prioritize his health.