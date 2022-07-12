Dodgers Legend Responds to Be Named to the All-Star Team

In his 15th year in the league, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is learning how to enjoy his moments in the sun. Making each and every start is far from a guarantee for the three-time Cy Young winner. Now, more than ever, Kershaw appears to be soaking in the sweet moments - like becoming the Dodgers all-time franchise strikeout leader. He's also enjoying being named to his ninth All-Star game.

On Sunday, it was announced that Kershaw will be included in the Midsummer Classic next Tuesday. But unlike his previous eight trips to the All-Star game, the game will be played at the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium.

In previous years, Kershaw would've provided platitudes about getting to the All-Star Game. Something along the lines of being proud to represent the Dodgers and how the recognition is nice, but winning another World Series title is the true goal.

This time around, the Dodgers lefty reflected on the moment.

“As the years go by you start to appreciate things a little bit more. So every time I get to pitch at Dodger Stadium, every time we get a win, every time something significant happens, I try to take it in a little bit more now because you never know when it will be the last time. That’s no different with this All-Star Game. I’m super excited about it. It really will be cool to do one at home too. I think it’s just a special place for me personally and to get to do that in front of the home crowd will be really cool.”

It's the only time in the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer's career that he'll have the opportunity to start an All-Star Game at his home stadium.

As long as NL manager Brian Snitker doesn't pull any funny business, Kershaw and the Dodgers should be in for the magical moment.