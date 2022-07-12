Skip to main content
Dodgers Legend Responds to Be Named to the All-Star Team

Dodgers Legend Responds to Be Named to the All-Star Team

Clayton Kershaw reacts to getting the nod for his ninth NL All-Star team.

Clayton Kershaw reacts to getting the nod for his ninth NL All-Star team.

In his 15th year in the league, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is learning how to enjoy his moments in the sun. Making each and every start is far from a guarantee for the three-time Cy Young winner. Now, more than ever, Kershaw appears to be soaking in the sweet moments - like becoming the Dodgers all-time franchise strikeout leader. He's also enjoying being named to his ninth All-Star game. 

On Sunday, it was announced that Kershaw will be included in the Midsummer Classic next Tuesday. But unlike his previous eight trips to the All-Star game, the game will be played at the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium.

In previous years, Kershaw would've provided platitudes about getting to the All-Star Game. Something along the lines of being proud to represent the Dodgers and how the recognition is nice, but winning another World Series title is the true goal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This time around, the Dodgers lefty reflected on the moment. 

“As the years go by you start to appreciate things a little bit more. So every time I get to pitch at Dodger Stadium, every time we get a win, every time something significant happens, I try to take it in a little bit more now because you never know when it will be the last time. That’s no different with this All-Star Game. I’m super excited about it. It really will be cool to do one at home too. I think it’s just a special place for me personally and to get to do that in front of the home crowd will be really cool.”

It's the only time in the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer's career that he'll have the opportunity to start an All-Star Game at his home stadium.

As long as NL manager Brian Snitker doesn't pull any funny business, Kershaw and the Dodgers should be in for the magical moment. 

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16771444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Reds All-Star Pitcher

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
jackie dunk lows
News

Dodgers News: Jackie Robinson Inspired Nike Dunk Lows Set to Release Next Week

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18664173_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson's Forceful Tag of Cubs Outfielder Goes Viral

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
October 4, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game two of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Discusses Dustin May's Postseason Role

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
David Price Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former Cy Young Winner Mulling Over Retiring After This Season

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_18544160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Says LA Has Seven All-Star Worthy Players

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18595507_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB World Reacts to LA Columnist Slamming Freddie Freeman

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18677223_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Pair of LA Pitchers Selected as NL All-Star Team

By Staff WriterJul 11, 2022