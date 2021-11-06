Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Scott Alexander, Jimmie Sherfy

    Dodgers: LHP Scott Alexander Among LA Players Removed From 40-Man Roster

    Moves are happening as change is inevitable
    Author:

    On Friday afternoon, the Dodgers made a few changes to their 40-man roster but, not in the way many fans were hoping to see during this hot stove time. The fate of the top five free agents in the Dodger organization still looms so making a little room on the roster and trimming some pay, should be expected. These moves, however, appear to set up this upcoming offseason, and possibly even more so, to create some room on the roster to protect against the Rule 5 Draft.

    As reported in a tweet from the Dodgers Insider magazine, among others, left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, righty reliever Jimmie Sherfy, and infielder Andy Burns are all off the roster after being outrighted. 

    The roster as it now stands consists of 37 players.

    Alexander battled through yet another season of ailments and injuries. The reliever has played in just 132 games during his four seasons with the Dodgers holding onto a somewhat respectable 3.49 ERA. Given that he was due for another pay raise, the move just makes sense.

    Read More

    Unfortunately, Sherfy made just four relief appearances before elbow inflammation ended his 2021 season in July.

    Andy Burns only suited up for nine games in the regular season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was DFA'd and then went back to AAA before being unexpectedly reinstated to the team after a season-ending injury to Justin Turner in the playoffs. Burns went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts over two games in the NLCS.

    No word yet if any of these players will be kept within the team, but it's doubtful that occurs. Nonetheless, each is still under team control. Alexander, in particular, may be let go because he was due a raise from his $1 million salary in 2021.

    Apr 8, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Scott Alexander (75) pitches during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: LHP Scott Alexander Among LA Players Removed From 40-Man Roster

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16667155
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Analyst Feels LA Can Re-Sign '2 or 3' of Their Top Free Agents

    18 hours ago
    Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Talks Giants' Buster Posey Following Retirement

    21 hours ago
    Oct 16, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his two run homerun against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game five of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Highlights Fallback Option for LA to Replace Corey Seager

    Nov 5, 2021
    Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Joe Kelly's Wife Refutes Reports Over Joe's Health

    Nov 4, 2021
    Oct 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Joc Pederson (31) reacts during the first inning in game five of the 2019 NLDS playoff baseball series against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
    News

    Dodgers: Former Outfielder Joc Pederson Spotted Wearing 2020 WS Ring After Braves Win Title

    Nov 4, 2021
    Trevor Bauer
    News

    Trevor Bauer Will Reportedly Not Opt Out of Contract with Dodgers

    Nov 3, 2021
    Aug 13, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on a swing for a two-run home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Corey Seager Will Not Be Offered His Asking Price In Free Agency

    Nov 2, 2021