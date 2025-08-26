Dodgers Linked to $116.5 Million All-Star Infielder From NL West Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers were linked to second baseman Ketel Marte, who could end up getting dealt during the MLB offseason.
Marte still has another four seasons left on his contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He won't be available as a free agent for the Dodgers to sign, but he could end up getting dealt as Arizona looks to retool.
The Diamondbacks were aggressive this past offseason, signing several key free agents and pushing their chips in for this season.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Admits He Doesn't Feel Good About One Player in Left Field
That gamble did not pay off for the D-Backs, who ended up selling at the trade deadline and look poised to move other expensive veterans during the winter.
One of those names could be Marte. The second baseman is having a stellar season, hitting 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, with solid defense.
The Diamondbacks are struggling this season overall, but Marte is not. He is slashing .290/.389/.532 with an OPS of .922.
The Dodgers have not gotten much offensive production at second base. They are using a platoon that consists of defensively sound players that are average or below average at hitting this season.
That's why Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Dodgers as a potential landing spot for the infielder.
"As their farm system is ranked No. 1 by MLB Pipeline, the Dodgers do have the high-end talent to swing a deal for Marte," Rymer wrote.
"They also have cause to upgrade offensively at second base, where they have gotten a .643 OPS. But would the D-backs really trade their best player to the de facto kings of the NL West? It's doubtful."
More news: MLB Insider Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
Rymer makes a fair point about the rivalry between the Dodgers and the D-Backs. Both teams are division rivals, and Arizona would likely drive up the price for the Dodgers more than other teams.
Currently, the Dodgers deploy Tommy Edman, Hyeseong Kim, Kiké Hernandez, Miguel Rojas, or Alex Freeland at second base when all are healthy.
Marte is a massive upgrade at the plate compared to those names, but Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is reluctant to pay a premium in trades.
The executive prefers to spend money rather than prospects, and that could become a hurdle in any potential trade development.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Los Angeles Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.