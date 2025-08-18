Dodgers Linked to $120 Million All-Star Likely to Hit Free Agency This Offseason
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed current Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman as a potential free agency target for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason.
Bregman is in his first season with the Red Sox, though is eligible to opt out after the 2026 season. Bowden states he is likely to do so in search of a longer-term deal. He also stated the Red Sox will likely be his first choice as a free agent, but could be a fit for the Phillies, Yankees, Tigers, Dodgers, Mariners or Mets.
The 31-year-old made his third All-Star game in 2025 despite missing some time with a quad injury earlier in the season, and has been an integral part of a Red Sox team which is at the top of the AL Wild Card.
He has a .305/.387/.546 slash line this season, which equates to a .933 OPS. This would be the second-highest single-season OPS total of his career, only behind his explosive 2019 season during which he finished second in MVP voting.
Bregman won two World Series with the Astros, including the infamous 2017 World Series win over the Dodgers, so his arrival in LA would likely spark some controvery amongst the fans.
The Dodgers could make a move on Bregman even still, though, as they only have Max Muncy through the 2026 season at best due to his club option after this season. Muncy has spent a fair amount of time on the injured list this season, though has swung the bat well, so having both players wouldn't be a bad call for the Dodgers.
With both players in LA they would have a formidable platoon of All-Stars, and could even shuffle around the infield to give them both playing time.
The Dodgers still have a few months to decide whether or not to pursue Bregman, but their main focus should be on their race at the top of the NL West. The Dodgers hold a two-game lead at the top of the division after a three-game sweep over the Padres over the weekend, and will look to extend their lead in a four-game set against the Rockies in a series which begins on Monday at 5:10 p.m. PT.
