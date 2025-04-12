Dodgers Linked to $14 Million All-Star in Potential Shocking Trade With NL West Rival
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was adamant this offseason about avoiding the trade market in July, hence the spending spree by the Los Angeles Dodgers throughout the offseason.
“It’s been my goal the last however many years — and I failed miserably at it — but my goal is to avoid ‘July to buy,’” Friedman said this offseason. “I do not want to buy in July. I feel like the more times I say it out loud, the better chance it has to actually be a thing.”
However, if the Dodgers' recent 2-4 road trip revealed anything about the defending champions, it was their lack of depth at centerfield and second base. While utility man Tommy Edman can play both positions, it helps the defending champions more when Edman is at center.
With Edman in the outfield, it leaves a gaping hole at second. The Dodgers thought they had found their second baseman of the future when they signed KBO infielder Hyeseong Kim, but his four Gold Glove awards overseas could not hide his struggles at the plate this spring.
That left the defending champions with no everyday second baseman, and that could end being their primary target this summer if Kim doesn't work out. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres can be the solution for the Dodgers.
However, the departure of Arraez from San Diego would leave a void in the Padres' infield. It seems unlikely the Friars would be willing to deal Arraez (let alone to their NL West rivals), though he was previously regarded as a trade candidate.
The most realistic scenario for the Dodgers will likely be calling up Kim once he shows he has adjusted to major league pitching. The team signed Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million deal this offseason, with the possibility of it being a five-year, $22 million deal.
