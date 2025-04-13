Dodgers Linked to $15 Million All-Star Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Andy Pages has become a regular in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup in center field this season. However, the 24-year-old has been unable to overcome his offensive and defensive struggles.
Tommy Edman, who was named the NL Championship Series Most Valuable Player in 2024, can play both second base and center field. Edman was looking like the Dodgers’ go-to for center field until the organization optioned Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A before Opening Day.
More news: Dodgers Could Trade for $50 Million All-Star Center Field in Blockbuster Move
The decision left an open spot at second base, which forced the Dodgers to move Edman to the infield. Pages took over at center field but has continued to make mistakes that have cost the team.
After an 8-0 start to the season, the Dodgers lost back-to-back series to the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. Therefore, it is clear that an upgrade is necessary at either second base or center field.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes the Dodgers will try to acquire a second baseman or center fielder at the trade deadline, depending on which is more available on the market.
Considering multiple teams are seeking a center fielder, second base might be the best choice for the Dodgers. If Los Angeles is able to trade for a second baseman, Edman will play in center field, or vice versa.
Miller suggested Detroit Tigers’ second baseman Gleyber Torres as a potential trade option for the Dodgers. Torres is a two-time AL All-Star signed to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Tigers.
Torres was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain after two games of the regular season. However, he finally returned this weekend.
The Caracas, Venezuela native played the first seven seasons of his career with the New York Yankees, where he finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. He earned both of his All-Star selections in his first two seasons.
More recently, Torres slashed .257/.330/.378 and hit 15 home runs and 63 RBIs last season. And despite landing on the IL in the beginning of the season, the 28-year-old has played in at least 123 games every season of his career except the 2020 shortened-season.
There are still a few more months until the trade deadline, but Torres may end up being a good fit for the Dodgers’ current needs.
More News: Dodgers Linked to $24 Million All-Star Second Baseman in Potential Blockbuster Trade
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.