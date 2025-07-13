Dodgers Linked to $4.125 Million Reliever in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The expectation at the July 31 deadline is the Los Angeles Dodgers will make a big move to cement a championship roster.
But the biggest question surrounding the Dodgers is where the front office will focus its pursuits this summer.
There is a case to be made as to why the Dodgers could add an outfielder, starting pitcher, and reliever.
However, MLB insider Jeff Passan explains why the defending champions could trade for right-handed reliever Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins.
"The Dodgers enter every deadline season seeking a major move, and the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Durán qualifies," Passan writes. "With a fastball that averages over 100 mph, a splinker that sits at 98 and a curveball to keep hitters off balance, Durán is pitching as well as ever. He hasn't given up a home run this season, and his 1.52 ERA is third in MLB for pitchers with at least 40 innings.
"The asking price will be hefty. Durán comes with two more years of team control beyond this season. The Dodgers don't have time to waste on taking advantage of Shohei Ohtani's prime, though, and assembling a team with standouts in all facets is a reasonable goal. For a group threatening to approach a major league record for pitchers used in a season -- the Dodgers are at 35, the record is 42 from Seattle in 2019 -- adding another wouldn't in and of itself be a needle-mover. If that one happens to be Durán, the Dodgers could theoretically trot out him, Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Alex Vesia to make their bullpen every bit as scary as the rest of their team."
Dodgers brass has expressed a "strong desire" not to trade for a starter this summer, but perhaps, the front office is eyeing a pitcher to come out of the bullpen.
