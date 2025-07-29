Dodgers Linked to $4.175 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder at Trade Deadline
The Dodgers' need for an upgrade in left field is well-documented. Michael Conforto's $17 million contract is arguably the least defensible contract they signed last winter. Through Monday, Conforto had the lowest batting average (.195) of any qualified hitter in MLB.
Now, with less than a week to go before Thursday's 3 p.m. PT trade deadline, the Dodgers are running out of time — and, reportedly, running out of patience with Conforto.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers have expressed interest in Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader and Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan as potential upgrades.
Conforto might have done enough to extend his stay in Los Angeles. He's slashing .274/.328/.500 with eight extra-base hits in 21 games this month. But if the Dodgers go outside the organization for an upgrade, it could be an indication they are skeptical Conforto's adjustments can last him through the end of this season.
An All-Star in 2017, Conforto slashed .259/.358/.484 (128 OPS+) for the New York Mets from 2015-20. From 2021-25, he's slashed .228/.324/.396 (102 OPS+) for the Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Dodgers.
The best fit for the Dodgers might not be Bader or Donovan. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cleveland does not want to trade its own All-Star left fielder, Steven Kwan. He estimated the chance of a trade at 20 percent, yet listed the Dodgers among the "best fits" for Kwan, who's hitting .287 with a .351 on-base percentage and .411 slugging percentage (111 OPS+).
A Gold Glove winner in all three of his previous big league seasons, Kwan would be a significant upgrade defensively over Conforto. The 32-year-old Conforto has been worth Minus-5 Outs Above Average in left field, according to Statcast, and hasn't seen time at another position this season.
Kwan, 27, rates as an even-0 left fielder according to Statcast's OAA metric and a whopping plus-14 according to Defensive Runs Saved.
According to Passan, "the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers" for Kwan. He also listed the Phillies, Mets, Reds, Blue Jays and Padres as potential fits.
Of concern with Kwan: While his strikeout rate has dwindled, from an already-low 10.4 percent in 2023 to 9.4 percent last season and 8.4 percent this year, the additional contact hasn't led to more run production. His OPS+, which adjusts for the league-wide run environment, is down to 111 this year from 126 last year.
Still, the Dodgers would gladly take a contact-oriented hitter to elongate their lineup, particularly with Mookie Betts struggling and Max Muncy on the injured list. Kwan, a left-handed hitter, would not weaken their attack against right-handed pitchers as a replacement for Conforto.
But the Guardians would need to be a willing trade partner, something rival front offices have found formidable in the past. The trade deadline is Thursday, and the Kwan/Dodgers link from Passan is notable. However, the link could just be that — not the substance of actual discussions behind the scenes.
