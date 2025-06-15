Dodgers Linked to $40 Million Starting Pitcher in Potential Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff is facing an unprecedented amount of injuries, stretching the organization's pitching depth, which may prompt the president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, to make some moves via trade.
The Dodgers are in a win-now, championship-contending window right now and trying to capitalize on the uber-talented era that Los Angeles is in.
During the off-season, the front office went on a massive spending spree, signing several relief pitchers and starting pitchers, but a lot of those arms are on the mend now.
MLB experts, due to the injuries, are pegging the Dodgers as buyers at the deadline and in the market for additional pitching depth.
Yahoo Sports MLB writer Jake Mintz wrote up a trade deadline preview and listed Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin as a pitching target.
"The Dodgers currently have one and a half reliable playoff starters: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Dustin May when the wind is right," Mintz wrote in his story.
"Their pitching infirmary currently has 16 patients if you include the still rehabbing pitching version of Shohei Ohtani. Somehow, this injury barrage is even worse than the one L.A. overcame last season to win the World Series.
"Right now, they need to acquire at least one playoff starter, maybe two, depending on how much faith they have in Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell's recovery timeline."
Eflin is a rental arm in the final year of his deal, making a trade for the pitcher a short-term acquisition with no long-term strings attached.
His ERA this season is a solid 4.08 and is one of Baltimore's more steady arms this season.
He isn't a hard thrower, but he has six different pitches in his arsenal and has a ton of experience in MLB.
Ranking 81st percentile in chase percentage and 99th percentile in walk rate, the 31-year-old offers good command and mixes his pitches, especially his off-speed pitches.
Other flashier names are on the market, but Eflin could provide affordable cover for a banged-up rotation.
The Dodgers are in the middle of a tight National League West battle, mainly due to injuries, making a new pitcher a top priority.
