Dodgers Linked to $7.8 Million Slugging Outfielder in Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Dodgers have more stars on the injured list than is comfortable at the moment.
The team's win total that has consistently been within the top-three marks of MLB this season shouldn't fool the casual baseball fan. L.A. is hampered with injuries to their brightest stars, but if the question at the moment is depth, perhaps the trade deadline is the answer.
The two question marks heading into 2025 were second base and center field. As the season has progressed, there is a little more understanding, but still uncertainty to some degree.
Tommy Edman is a utility star who can play both positions, but prior to his stint on the injured list, he was mainly at second. Andy Pages was given the nod in center, and although he struggled greatly in the beginning of 2025 — batting .159 through his first 20 games — he seems to have been turning a new leaf with a .370 average in his last 22 games.
Dodgers Nation's Jason Fray recently linked the Dodgers to a high-octane outfielder that would provide more depth and offense in the outfield.
Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas is a career .245 hitter who is two seasons removed from smashing 28 home runs with the Washington Nationals. Currently nursing a re-aggravation of a bone bruise suffered in Cleveland's home opener, Thomas is on the IL — but when healthy, he can prove to be exactly what the Dodgers need.
"He’s one of the faster outfielders in the game, and by proxy is a very efficient base runner," said Fray. "Thomas also doesn’t chase — a true staple of the Dodgers’ offensive philosophy. He ranked in the 87th percentile in this category a year ago."
Although the Guardians are contenders in every sense, they are also not too keen on spending top-dollar for players given their recent payroll patterns. Thomas becoming a Dodger isn't the most likely move, but he is on an expiring contract that Cleveland may want to make the most of if they don't plan on re-signing him.
Thomas has 72 home runs in 574 appearances over his seven-year career. If he ends up being the latest acquisition from L.A., he would be far more than an outfield reinforcement, but an electric piece of the Dodgers lineup.
