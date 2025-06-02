Dodgers Linked to $70 Million NL West Rival as Potential Trade Fit
The Los Angeles Dodgers are showing a few areas that could use an improvement this season.
The 15 pitchers on the injured list are unfortunate, but L.A. has been linked to a divisional rival to upgrade a different area of their roster: Third base.
Currently, Max Muncy is the starting third baseman, and has been predominately since 2022, after getting significant reps at second base, first, and as DH since starting his Dodgers tenure in 2018.
Muncy is struggling on both sides of the ball this season as he is third in the majors with eight errors on the year. On offense, Muncy is batting .227 with 51 strikeouts in 55 appearances, but over his last 20 games, he has been batting .317 with six home runs and just eight strikeouts.
If the offensive production from Muncy stays consistent, it might make this potential trade fit from MLB insider R.J. Anderson harder to conceptualize, but defensively, the Dodgers would gain an elite presence at third.
Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon is coming off of an All-Star season where he hit 20 home runs, added 65 RBIs, and had a slash line of .242/.325/.397.
On defense, McMahon ranks in the 95th percentile of qualified fielders with an Outs Above Average ranking of four.
This season, McMahon is having a down year, batting just .207, but is one of the best in MLB when it comes to average exit velocity. He is hitting in the 98th percentile of qualified hitters with 94.5 mph off the bat on average.
McMahon has 130 home runs over his nine MLB season and can be another potential power hitter in the Dodgers lineup. The 30-year-old would have to get his bat back up to par and closer to his career .241 average, but the Yorba Linda, CA native could add a lot of value to L.A.
