Dodgers Linked to Former Cy Young Winner in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly could pursue Cleveland Guardians right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber, who is set to hit free agency in the offseason.
The 29-year-old is slated to be one of the top free agents on the market, but isn't expected to make a return to the mound until next summer. His looming return is essentially what makes the pitcher a gamble. There is no confirmation he will continue to perform at a high level.
Bieber suffered a season-ending elbow injury that sidelined him for the majority of the 2024 season. It was a heartbreaking injury given Bieber's starts on the mound this season were reminiscent of his 2020 American League Cy Young Award season.
The Dodgers' rotation could use a reliable arm like Bieber's. The current staff has been hampered by myriad injuries this season. It's evident the Dodgers are low on reinforcements for their starting rotation and an former Cy Young Award addition could mean all the difference.
Bieber was a No. 1 starter for the Guardians. The loss of the right-hander was tough on the entire organization. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti shared his opinion on Bieber's season-ending injury in April.
“First and foremost, we feel for Shane,” Antonetti told MLB.com's Mandy Bell.“There’s a lot of things that he’s got to process right now and work through on the mental side because of just how set he is on wanting to pitch and contribute to the team. And not being able to do that has really impacted him.”
Bieber's season-ending injury was the second injury to sideline him in the last two seasons. It's evident the pitcher has had to overcome much adversity over the last two years.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt heaped high praise on the right-hander, touching on his work ethic and performances despite suffering back-to-back injuries.
“The amount of work that this guy’s put in over the last few years, the things that he’s pitched through, that’s a testament to who he is,” Vogt said. “The amount of empathy and pain that I feel with Shane, for Shane, that’s really what speaks the loudest right now.”
Bieber's future with the Guardians is uncertain, but the former AL Cy Young award winner could make the move to a National League West team in the offseason. Dodgers fans would be elated if Los Angeles landed an elite pitcher like Bieber in free agency, even if it required a two-year contract and waiting for his return late in the 2024 season.