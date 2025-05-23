Dodgers Linked to Potential $600 Million Superstar Headed for Free Agency
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker as a free agent target for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Following Juan Soto’s record-setting $765 million deal in free agency and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500 million extension, Tucker is expected to land a nine-figure contract that starts with a 6. Several big-market teams, including the Cubs, Phillies, Yankees and Dodgers, should be in play for him."
MLB's Mark Feinsand stated most baseball executives doubt Tucker will sign an extension with the Cubs during the 2025 season. Bowden lists Tucker as the top position player free agent in the 2025 class.
“If he wants to stay in Chicago, he can always sign there in the winter,” an NL executive said. “Prior to that, I imagine it would take a massive overpay to get him to forgo an opportunity on the open market. Since he’s a couple years older than Vlad and doesn’t have the same tie-in with the Cubs that Vlad has with the Jays -- or with the country, for that matter — I would be surprised if they would be willing to go far enough during the season to make him bite early.”
Tucker signed a one-year, $16.5 million deal with the Cubs to avoid arbitration and will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Spotrac has Tucker's market value at $43.4 million per year, predicting a 12-year, $521 million contract.
Tucker was traded from Houston Astros to the Cubs in the 2024 offseason after three consecutive All-Star appearances, a 2023 Silver Slugger award and a 2022 Gold Glove. He hit 23 home runs in an injury-abbreviated 2024 season, and had an OPS of nearly 1.000 through 78 games. He hasn't slowed down this year, already crushing 12 home runs and driving in 35 runs after his switch to the north side.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale stated the Dodgers have plans to make a move on Tucker once he enters free agency in the offseason.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter," wrote Nightengale. "They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes."
The Dodgers, whose only rostered outfielders are Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernandez and Andy Pages, could use another consistent option in the outfield despite the good years Hernandez and Pages are putting together.
If Tucker's production remains the same as it has the past three seasons, he would be a valued addition to a strong Dodgers lineup which already leads the National League in home runs.
