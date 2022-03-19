Dodgers: Longtime LA Closer Kenley Jansen Agrees to Deal with Atlanta Braves

Dodgers fans knew that this offseason was going to be transformational for their favorite ball club. There was a slim chance that the Dodgers, even with their spending habits, were going to be able to retain all of their key free agents. Corey Seager was the first to go - the shortstop signed a healthy nine-figure deal with the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers did re-sign franchise icon Clayton Kershaw and even added superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman, but on Friday, LA lost another impact player.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Freeman's former team, the Atlanta Braves, signed Jansen to a one-year deal.

Signing with the team that recently eliminated the Dodgers is an awkward ending for the longtime LA closer. Jansen was the Dodgers primary closer for ten-consecutive seasons. To be fair, Braves fans could register, and have registered, the same complaint against Freeman.

Regardless, Jansen has forever earned his place in Dodgers history. He is the franchise's all-time saves leader (350), struck out over a thousand batters (1,022), and appeared in over 700 games for the club.

He is one of just four players with at least 1,000 strikeouts as a reliever. Billy Wagner, Mariano River, and Trevor Hoffman are also on that distinctive list. The former catcher also won consecutive Reliever of the Year awards - named after the aforementioned Hoffman.

Jansen's masterpiece was his 2017 season. That year, the closer posted a 1.32 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP, and recorded 41 saves. He walked only seven batters in 68.1 IP. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting and 15th in NL MVP voting.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com reported the thoughts of Dave Roberts, his now former manager, who pointed to Jansen's career stats as a testament to his ability to always answer the bell.

“To have a guy that you can count on to post numbers, to stay healthy and to be good, really good, is certainly not lost on me. This guy was as dependable as any in the history of the game. The numbers don’t lie. They really don’t.”

Clayton Kershaw also reflected on Jansen's Dodgers career.

“He has dominated for a long time, and he was always there every year. He went out there and did what he was asked to do. We’re going to miss him. I’m going to miss him.”

It was a hell of a run for both Jansen and the Dodgers. One that no one will forget anytime soon.